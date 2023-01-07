Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$226.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$212.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$816.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$797.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

