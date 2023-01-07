Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $8.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.72. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

