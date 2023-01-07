Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $114.00

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Polaris by 11.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

