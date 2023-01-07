Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a PE ratio of 864.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,140 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.