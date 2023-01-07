Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $18.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

