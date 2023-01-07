Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$21.21

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.