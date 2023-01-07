Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $390.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $286.65 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average is $329.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

