Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 753

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 685 ($8.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.67) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.48), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($237,579.18). In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.48), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($237,579.18). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($210,263.13). Insiders sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $50,298,852 over the last three months.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

SGE stock opened at GBX 768.40 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 828 ($9.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 768.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.