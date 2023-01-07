Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $22.36

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,141 shares of company stock valued at $80,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $5,653,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

