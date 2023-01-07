Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at 11.34

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at 4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 3.48 and a one year high of 11.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The company had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.