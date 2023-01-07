Head-To-Head Contrast: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) versus Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 13.15% -139.79% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Hilton Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 7.47 $21.66 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $5.79 billion 6.09 $410.00 million $3.85 33.83

Analyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atour Lifestyle and Hilton Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hilton Worldwide 0 9 6 0 2.40

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $153.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Atour Lifestyle on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 16, 2022, the company had approximately 6,800 properties with 1 million rooms in 122 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.