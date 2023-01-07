NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Survey

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $323.97 million 0.87 $8.42 million ($2.24) -5.96 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.59 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.54

NI has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for NI and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI -15.12% -15.91% -7.38% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats NI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

