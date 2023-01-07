Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 636.36 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 14.01 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -27.34

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 609.59%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56%

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.