Reviewing Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AGC pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taylor Wimpey and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and AGC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $5.89 billion 0.80 $763.87 million N/A N/A AGC $15.47 billion 0.49 $1.13 billion $0.66 10.24

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A AGC 4.59% 5.52% 3.12%

Summary

AGC beats Taylor Wimpey on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About AGC

(Get Rating)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.