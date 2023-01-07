Financial Contrast: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) vs. SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of SPK Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of SPK Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and SPK Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -28.27% -23.65% SPK Acquisition N/A N/A -1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPK Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ikena Oncology and SPK Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.48%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than SPK Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPK Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and SPK Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 3.72 -$34.12 million ($1.45) -2.19 SPK Acquisition N/A N/A -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

SPK Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats SPK Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

