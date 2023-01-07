Head to Head Review: Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pine Technology Acquisition and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,215.79%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40%

Risk & Volatility

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A BigBear.ai $145.58 million 0.66 -$123.55 million ($1.74) -0.44

Pine Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai.

Summary

Pine Technology Acquisition beats BigBear.ai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.