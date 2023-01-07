Piper Sandler Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $20.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 461.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

