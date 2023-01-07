StockNews.com Downgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Hold

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

