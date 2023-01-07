Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $10.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

TSHA stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.