Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

