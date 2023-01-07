Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.29.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.7 %
TTD opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
