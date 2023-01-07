TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.