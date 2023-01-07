T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $166.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $166.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

