Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Tempo Automation Trading Up 33.7 %

Shares of TMPO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.