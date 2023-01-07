Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Tucows Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tucows by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

