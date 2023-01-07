Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.76. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

