Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 3.4 %

SHEN stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of -187.78 and a beta of 0.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

