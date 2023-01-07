United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

