Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

