Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.49) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Greggs Stock Down 1.3 %

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,386 ($28.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,056.90. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,155.38 ($38.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.87.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($21.35) per share, with a total value of £265.80 ($320.24).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

