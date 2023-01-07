Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%.

First Foundation Trading Up 2.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of FFWM opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 87.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.