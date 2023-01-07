Airbus SE to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.71%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of EADSY opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

