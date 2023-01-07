Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safran in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Safran’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Safran alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFRY. Redburn Partners started coverage on Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Company Profile

SAFRY opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.