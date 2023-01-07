FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BNP Paribas SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

BNPQY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

