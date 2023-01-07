FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

