Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

