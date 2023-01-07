Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Ono Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.76.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

