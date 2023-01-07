FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSE in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSE’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

