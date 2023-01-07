StockNews.com Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Buy

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

