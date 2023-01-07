Wells Fargo & Company Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $181.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.