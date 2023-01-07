Wells Fargo & Company Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $30.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on W. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,366 shares of company stock worth $1,742,346 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.