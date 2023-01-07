Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €220.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €220.00 ($234.04) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($181.91) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €189.95 ($202.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €158.81. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($123.80).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.