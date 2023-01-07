UBS Group Downgrades Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Sell

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

VSCO opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

