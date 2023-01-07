Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $160.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $197.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.