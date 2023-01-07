Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.