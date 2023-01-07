Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.
Tapestry Stock Performance
NYSE TPR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.