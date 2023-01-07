Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €2.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

About Telefónica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $49,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

