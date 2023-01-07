Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.