Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

UVE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UVE stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

