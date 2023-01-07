Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 1,575” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,575 ($18.98) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.23) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.27) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.50 ($18.95).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($17.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a market capitalization of £58.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.94. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48).

Insider Transactions at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Insiders bought a total of 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.