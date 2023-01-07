Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE VNO opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

